Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Position Boosted by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 29,016.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,031 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $133.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $974,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,440.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,750 shares of company stock worth $12,200,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $88.22 and a one year high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

