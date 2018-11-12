Elite Hits 24-Hour Volume of $960.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Elite has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elite coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Elite has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $960.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022412 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00042217 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00109216 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,100,768,372 coins and its circulating supply is 26,298,415,257 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.