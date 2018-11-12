Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (ENF) Receives C$32.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (TSE:ENF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge Income Fund from C$29.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge Income Fund from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Enbridge Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Enbridge Income Fund stock opened at C$31.88 on Friday. Enbridge Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$26.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.29.

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$113.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Income Fund will post 2.71514038991704 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enbridge Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 77.18%.

Enbridge Income Fund Company Profile

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the 2,306-kilometre Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, and Southern Lights Pipeline, as well as other crude oil gathering pipelines and storage facilities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec; and crude oil storage terminals and caverns in Hardisty, Alberta.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.