Endo International (ENDP) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.44.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $13.49 on Friday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 1,348.52% and a negative net margin of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $414,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 66,398 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 501,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

