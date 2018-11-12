Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIGI shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endurance International Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In other Endurance International Group news, insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 22,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $201,880.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $86,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,608 shares of company stock worth $291,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 206,046 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at $105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 761,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

