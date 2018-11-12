Enerflex (EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00. The stock traded as high as C$18.64 and last traded at C$18.31, with a volume of 235013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.39.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.08.

In related news, Director Anna Paravi sold 5,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Also, insider James Harbilas sold 30,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.27, for a total transaction of C$488,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,149,800.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$404.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd will post 1.27999990189222 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

