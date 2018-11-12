Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,621,000. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,594,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,094,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,277,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,872,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Talos Energy stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Talos Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Juneau bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $299,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/engineers-gate-manager-lp-acquires-new-holdings-in-talos-energy-inc-talo.html.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.