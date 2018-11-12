Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 9,167 NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 474.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 117.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 99.5% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NV5 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $827,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,183 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,289.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $95,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/engineers-gate-manager-lp-purchases-shares-of-9167-nv5-global-inc-nvee.html.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.