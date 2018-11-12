Enova International Inc (ENVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.27. 2,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,349. The company has a market cap of $804.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enova International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

