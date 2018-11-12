Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

ENPH opened at $5.56 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $617.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,880 shares of company stock valued at $258,546. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

