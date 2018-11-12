Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,943 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,943 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,026,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,972,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,206,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $204.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1,024.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.27.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,737 shares of company stock valued at $107,157,170 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

