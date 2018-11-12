Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 12,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,333 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,110,000. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 920,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,322,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Equifax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on Equifax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Shares of EFX opened at $102.12 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.54 and a 1 year high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

