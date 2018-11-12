Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – DA Davidson upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $64.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $70,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $2,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

