Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Match Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Match Group had a return on equity of 64.07% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Match Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.71 on Monday. Match Group has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 105,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $5,235,137.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,186,115.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $546,140.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,844.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.