Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$107.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.88.

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.31 and a twelve month high of C$5.20.

In related news, insider David Keith Christensen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total transaction of C$128,750.00. Also, Director Jeff Boyce sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$454,500.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.