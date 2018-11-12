Equity Investment Corp Sells 51,984 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,984 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $73,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,433,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,965 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

SLB stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

