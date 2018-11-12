Equus Total Return (EQS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company has a current ratio of 23.36, a quick ratio of 23.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 373.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equus Total Return stock. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. West Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Equus Total Return at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc acts as a closed-ended fund and business development company that seeks investment opportunities in debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of our investment. It also seeks purchase working interests and revenue leasehold interests in oil and gas properties.

