EscrowCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $33,065.00 (ESCO)

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, EscrowCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One EscrowCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00003041 BTC on major exchanges. EscrowCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $33,065.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014451 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004944 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EscrowCoin Coin Profile

EscrowCoin is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin. EscrowCoin’s official website is escrow-coin.com.

Buying and Selling EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscrowCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EscrowCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

