Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stake Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,324 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $64,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.98.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $4,298,633.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 11,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,618,113.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,228 shares of company stock worth $22,034,923. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $140.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

