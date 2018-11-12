Eternity (ENT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Eternity has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $46,268.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002638 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 382.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Eternity Coin Profile

Eternity is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 4,799,165 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org.

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

