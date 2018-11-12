Everbridge (EVBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $56.46 on Friday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $150,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $210,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,621 shares of company stock worth $5,964,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 34.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,914,000 after buying an additional 411,577 shares during the last quarter. Kavi Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $7,917,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

