Evercore ISI Lowers Moneygram International (MGI) to Underperform

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moneygram International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $2.27 on Friday. Moneygram International has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.73 million. Moneygram International’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,852,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 234,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 204,184 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 442,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 743.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

