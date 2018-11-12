Evolving Systems (EVOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.60

Shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 3.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 3.10% of Evolving Systems worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

