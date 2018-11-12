Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $9.68 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Raymond James reduced their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

