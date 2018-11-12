Extended Stay America (STAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will post $288.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.20 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $302.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,519. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Extended Stay America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,224,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,082 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 3,621,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,263,000 after purchasing an additional 866,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Extended Stay America by 998.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,052,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,117 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 770,822 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Extended Stay America by 104.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,561,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.