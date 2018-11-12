EZToken Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (EZT)

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One EZToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, EZToken has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. EZToken has a total market cap of $375,254.00 and $9,212.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EZToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00147161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00244179 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $686.25 or 0.10759426 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010558 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EZToken Profile

EZToken’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. The official website for EZToken is ico.ezpos.io. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EZToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EZToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EZToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.