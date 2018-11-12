F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Position Cut by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 138.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 639,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,430,000 after acquiring an additional 370,827 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 518.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $460,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $1,518,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,936.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,694 shares of company stock worth $7,986,951. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $183.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $119.40 and a one year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $562.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

