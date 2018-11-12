FairCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.26 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, FairCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $125.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00003022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

