Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$729.00.

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$750.00 to C$725.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$770.00 to C$720.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$650.00 to C$625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$850.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

FFH traded down C$3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting C$622.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a twelve month low of C$608.02 and a twelve month high of C$788.88.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$11.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$14.60 by C($3.38). The business had revenue of C$5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 41.8399977710635 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.