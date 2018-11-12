Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $13.96 Million Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Jack in the Box accounts for approximately 3.0% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 850,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,870 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5,145.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 264,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 259,657 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2,110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 240,632 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $17,625,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.21 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $154,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

