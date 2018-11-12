Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Box Inc (BOX)

Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the period. BOX makes up approximately 1.8% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 48.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BOX by 270.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,527,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,586,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 987,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BOX by 48.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 503,671 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 488.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $370,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,892,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $140,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,000 shares of company stock worth $4,841,930. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

