Fantom Price Reaches $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bgogo, IDEX and Bilaxy. Fantom has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4.88 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00147204 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00246801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.22 or 0.10921538 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,377,263,178 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @





. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, IDEX, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.