Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FENC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.09. 40,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,305. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of -0.46.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

