Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.50). On average, analysts expect Fibrocell Science to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCSC stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Fibrocell Science has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fibrocell Science from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on shares of Fibrocell Science and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fibrocell Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

