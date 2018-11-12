Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,136,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 359,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $887,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 112,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $1,906,542.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $107.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

