Financial Comparison: Tandy Brands Accessories (TBACQ) versus Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 5.56% 15.43% 11.52%

Risk and Volatility

Tandy Brands Accessories has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Columbia Sportswear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $2.47 billion 2.60 $105.12 million $2.98 31.22

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tandy Brands Accessories and Columbia Sportswear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Sportswear 0 9 7 0 2.44

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus target price of $90.69, indicating a potential downside of 2.54%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Dividends

Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tandy Brands Accessories does not pay a dividend. Columbia Sportswear pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandy Brands Accessories Company Profile

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and casual shoes for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands. The company sells its products through wholesale distribution channels, direct-to-consumer channels, independent distributors, and licensees, as well as directly to consumers through its network of branded and outlet retail stores, and online. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 105 outlet retail stores and 24 branded retail stores in the United States; 119 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Japan; 162 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Korea; 24 outlet, shop-in-shop and concession-based locations, as well as 1 branded retail store in various locations in Western Europe; and 6 outlet retail stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

