Findlay Park Partners LLP Raises Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Hilton Hotels accounts for 1.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Hilton Hotels worth $154,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 61.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth $271,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,914,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 40.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.99.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $71.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

