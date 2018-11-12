Fintab Achieves Market Cap of $70,032.00 (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Fintab token can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fintab has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Fintab has a total market cap of $70,032.00 and approximately $272.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00146627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00248384 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.89 or 0.10545127 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fintab Token Profile

Fintab launched on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab. Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab.

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

