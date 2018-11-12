FintruX Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $7,450.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00146965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00246737 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.34 or 0.10884379 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.