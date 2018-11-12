First Data Corp (FDC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 5,026.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,317 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in First Data by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,783,000 after buying an additional 5,772,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Data by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,390,000 after buying an additional 3,492,441 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in First Data by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,532,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,331,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,312,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Data stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.94. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of First Data from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of First Data from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $3,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,947 shares of company stock worth $13,241,288 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

