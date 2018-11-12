First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Horizon National from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon National from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,460,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon National news, insider David T. Popwell acquired 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $250,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,028.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $48,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,693.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

