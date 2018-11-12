First National Bank of Omaha Has $11.13 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 87.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 434.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $205.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $140.61 and a 1-year high of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.24.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

