First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Proto Labs worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 228,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $1,272,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Bodor sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $666,137.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,934 shares of company stock worth $3,663,441 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRLB opened at $124.90 on Monday. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $115.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

