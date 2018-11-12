First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,624 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.37 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

