FirstCoin Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. FirstCoin has a market cap of $167,269.00 and $512.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006435 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023460 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00303000 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

