FirstService (FSV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market weight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NASDAQ:FSV remained flat at $$74.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.76. FirstService has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.25 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

