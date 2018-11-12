Flaxscript Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLAX)

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Flaxscript has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Flaxscript coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flaxscript has a total market capitalization of $23,387.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00146436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00247626 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.97 or 0.10774775 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Flaxscript Profile

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. The official website for Flaxscript is flaxscript.org.

Flaxscript Coin Trading

Flaxscript can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flaxscript using one of the exchanges listed above.

