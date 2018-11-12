Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys 219,560 Shares of The Western Union Company (WU)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,560 shares during the quarter. The Western Union makes up about 2.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Western Union by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,519,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in The Western Union by 210.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 847,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 574,322 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in The Western Union by 40.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 192,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 55,449 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in The Western Union by 5,076.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 72,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in The Western Union by 31.4% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 168,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $18.82 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/flippin-bruce-porter-inc-buys-219560-shares-of-the-western-union-company-wu.html.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.