Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.40%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/flippin-bruce-porter-inc-has-5-44-million-position-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.