Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 44,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

JWN opened at $65.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,617.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,275 shares of company stock valued at $13,048,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

